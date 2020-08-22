MANTON— Jayden Sue Marie Horton, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away tragically and unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was only 18 years old.
Jayden was born on April 4, 2002 in Cadillac, Michigan to Jessica Horton and Jesse Monroe. Jayden grew up in Manton and had just celebrated her senior year as a member of the Class of 2020. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. Jayden was the kind of young lady that anyone would be proud to call a daughter, granddaughter, and friend. She had aspirations of entering the law enforcement field and had already been involved in EMS, first aid, and criminal justice training. Jayden had dreams of following in her step-father's footsteps and beginning her law enforcement passion. She was very passionate about everything she became involved in. Jayden was always a firm believer in finding joy out of the simple pleasures of life. She was also an avid sports lover. Jayden will be remembered by her beautiful smile and outgoing personality. She encouraged people to love themselves and push to reach their goals.
Although the time was cut short, the 18 years everyone shared with her she spent her time teaching her friends and family so much about love, compassion, patience, and how much joy raising a daughter like her was.
Jayden is survived by her mother, Jessica (David Martin) Horton of Manton; siblings, Kalob Horton, Cassie Dykhouse and Christopher Dykhouse; numerous other family members, classmates, friends and the Manton community.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a luncheon afterward at the family's home, 8255 E. 14 Road, Manton, MI 49663.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Jayden's family, in care of Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.