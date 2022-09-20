Jean Marie (Swalier) Kohler, of Cadillac, passed away on the family farmstead on September 18, 2022 with family by her side. She was 86.
Jean was born on April 11, 1936 to Alfred and Mary (VanOeffelan) Swalier in Flint, Michigan. She graduated from Fenton High School in 1954. She married James Kohler September 14, 1957 in Fenton, Michigan and they spent 47 wonderful years together before his passing in 2005.
She is survived by her nine children, James Kohler, Sherril (John) Stack, Sandra Paige, Jeffery (Deana) Kohler, Constance (Brian) Roderick, Christopher (Carlene) Kohler, Richard (Kathi) Kohler, Cynthia (John) Kumpelis and Bridget (Brian) Leppard. Jean also cherished time with her grandchildren, Jennifer Baller, Eric (Trina) Baller, Sara (Steve) Grendzinski, Robyn (Jack) Speaks, Cody (Kelley) Roderick, Kristine (Brandon) Hanbury, Josh (Linsey) Paige, Andrew Kohler, Bradley Paige, Hannah (Jason) Cosby, Rachael Kohler, Samuel Kohler, Alex (Haley) Gerding, Kevin Kohler, Melanie (Ray) Vargas, Kristina Gerding, Gavin and Kaden Kumpelis, Benjamin Kohler, Evan Kumpelis and Felix Leppard, as well as her 27 great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Collins and Diane Petrone, and many close extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister Ella Middleton and a son-in-law, Matthew Baller.
She has been a devoted and much loved member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She was very active in the church community serving as a Eucharistic Minister and had organized the nursery for many years. She found great fulfillment in the Widow's Luncheon.
Jean and James moved their family to Cadillac in 1971 establishing Kohler's Rolling Acres farm. They operated the dairy farm until the passing of James. She continued raising animals on the farm for many years following that time. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed hosting many large family gatherings, cooking holiday meals, baking goodies for Christmas months in advance, and visiting with others; often at the kitchen table.
One of Jean's greatest joys was raising fruit and vegetables in her large garden. If she wasn't spending time with family, she could be found in her garden fighting her perpetual nemesis - those pesky weeds. Much of her produce was consumed by her numerous kids and she spent many hours canning all of her garden's bounty.
Her love of gardening led Jean to helping out at the Cadillac Farmers Market where she served as the Market Master for 18 years. She was a lovely advocate to the market and also to all who attended.
Jean was a long standing member of Farm Bureau, serving on the board and attending yearly conferences. She shared her love of agriculture by spearheading agricultural education at the schools.
The memorial mass will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the mass at church. There will be a private committal ceremony for immediate family at a later date. Her final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.