Jean Themm

Jean Mae (Bush) Themm, age 74 of Cadillac, passed away peacefully with her son William by her side as she joined her loved ones in heaven on June 7, 2022.
Jean was born January 2, 1948 to George and Margaret (Luhrs) Bush Sr.
After starting her family, she went to Cosmetology school and co-owned a Cosmetology shop here in Cadillac. She also worked many years in different grocery stores locally. She was a softball coach for CASA in the 70s while her niece and daughters played. She was a talented crafter and could crochet like crazy. Quite often she would crochet hats and mittens and donate them to the Salvation Army.
She was a care-taker for many family members as they were nearing the end of their lives. She was a giver and had a heart like no other.
Her favorite things to do were berry picking and she had an extreme love for fishing. Something her and her dad used to do a lot of. She dearly missed being able to be in the boat with a pole.
She will be greatly missed by her children Alice (Tim) Cook, William (Shelly) Main, and George Themm; stepchildren Barbara and Edward; brother George (Mary Lou) Bush Jr.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her special dog Maggie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; baby brother John; daughter Margaret; stepdaughter Mary; and her husband Edward Themm.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Cadillac Moose Lodge on Boon rd on June 24, 2022 at noon with Pastor Tomas Truax officiating.
Cremation has taken place. Final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery next to her Husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
