Jeanette Marie Hobbins, age 68, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on July 16, 2023. She was born on August 15, 1954, in Cadillac, Michigan. Jeanette was the beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Hobbins. She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Stacey Minthorn, and his wife Jennifer Minthorn. Jeanette was predeceased by her son Matthew Minthorn and a brother Douglas (Pat) Hobbins.
Jeanette was a cherished sister to Michael Hobbins, Steve Hobbins, and his wife Barb, Chris Hobbins, and his wife Joyce, as well as Rose Reed and her husband Rex. She was adored by her grandchildren, Courtney Groom and her husband Mark, Caleb Minthorn and his wife Emily, Casey Minthorn and his wife Kaitlyn, and Makaela and her husband Connor.
Jeanette's early education began at St. Ann's Catholic School, and she graduated from Cadillac Senior High School in 1972.
Jeanette had a special place in her heart for animals and was a devoted lover of pets. She found joy and companionship in their presence. She is survived by her dog Diamond. The pets waiting on the other side are Molly, Rudy, Abby, Polar and Audie.
Please keep Jeanette and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this profound loss. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory bring comfort to those who loved her.
