Jeanette S. Ide, age 91, of Traverse City, formerly of Lake City, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Cherry Hill Haven Assisted Living in Traverse City.
Jeanette was born April 18, 1930 in Vest, Kentucky to Milton and Dora (Terry) Stacy.
She was united in marriage to Richard Heck and he preceded her in death in 1993. She later married Robert Ide and he preceded her in death.
Jeanette loved music and enjoyed playing the piano. She collected angel figurines and pictures and enjoyed playing Bingo. For nearly two decades she was a guest editorial writer for the Waterfront Newspaper in Missaukee County and the Cadillac Evening News.
Jeanette was a kind soul, soft spoken and a Sweet Southern Belle.
She is survived by her sons: Charlie (Mendy) Sarazin of Moorestown, Rick Heck of Lucas, Tim Heck of Battle Creek, Bill (Marsha) Heck of Tipp City, Ohio, Harry (Robin) Heck of Cadillac and son in law, John Knapp. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Gregg Knapp, Mick (Lori) Knapp, Charles Quirouette, Janelle Tribley, Stacy Heck, Jenna Heck and Jarrod (Brooke) Heck, Chase Heck, Connor Heck and Kelsey (Connor) Heck-Wood, and eight great grandchildren.
Jeanette was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, David Sarazin, a daughter, Suzette Knapp, brother, Andy Stacy and sister, Geneva Banks.
Burial will take place at the West Branch Township Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and words of comfort may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
