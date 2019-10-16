LEROY — Jeanne Arlene Shook of LeRoy died Monday, October 14, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
Jeanne was born in Detroit to Thomas and Myra (Stecher) Hutchinson on March 9, 1927. Jeanne graduated from McKenzie High School were she met the love of her life Edward E. Shook. They were married January 12, 1946. They were married just two weeks short of 69 years. Jeanne primarily was a homemaker but she did receive her real estate license, and at the age of 49 she graduated with her LPN license.
Jeanne loved to cook, play bridge, the Detroit Tigers and telling stories of growing up in Detroit. Jeanne and Ed loved to dance and were members of the Cadillac Squares, but most of all Jeanne was proud of her children and grandchildren.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Edward (Hannah) Shook Jr. of Ward, Colorado, Randyll (Patrick) Lynaugh of Lansing, Michigan, Thomas (Carolyn) Shook of LeRoy and Teryn (Tim) Johnson of LeRoy; grandchildren, Ginger and Mimi Hroba of Chandler, Arizona, David Hroba of Lansing, Michigan, Tyler and Alivia Shook of LeRoy, and many step-grandchildren; great-grandson, Ethan Hroba of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and several step-great-grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Shook on December 27, 2014; her parents, Thomas Hutchinson and Myra Welling; sister, Sally McCort, and brother, Thomas Hutchinson; sister-in-law and dear friend, Wilma Shook, and brother-in-law, Wilbur (Bill) Shook; nephew, Tim Hutchinson; niece, Kelly McCort; in-laws, Wilbur and Bertha Shook; and many dear friends.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will take place in the spring.
Please visit Jeanne’s personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee.
