CADILLAC — Jeanne Donahue, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Sunnyside Senior Living. She was 89. A memorial service will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow. The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
