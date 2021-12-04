The world lost a beloved mother, Jeanne Schneidt, on December 2, 2021. Jeanne battled cancer, but it never stopped her from shining brightly. She was a true warrior. Jeanne went to be with her Savior while in her home surrounded by her daughters, Kyna, Amber, Jessica and Valorie.
Jeanne was born in Cadillac, MI on May 6, 1962.
She loved her family and friends to the moon and back (as she would always say). Her grandchildren were the absolute joy of her life.
Jeanne was known for her ambitious work ethic. Everyone knew her as a kind soul, always willing to help.
Jeanne is survived by her mother, Carlie; brother, Larry; sisters: Leeann, Pamela, Patti, Nancy and Sharon; half brother, Dan; half sister, Sherry; daughter, Kyna and her children, Owen, Isaiah and Lily; daughter, Amber and her husband, Ryan and children, Skyler and Colten; daughter, Jessica and her husband, Jason and daughter, Emma; daughter, Valorie and husband, Kevin and children, Aleise and Keaton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her twin sissy, Jeannette; her sister, Marie; and her father Russel.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jeanne's life at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac, MI on December 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Rather than sending flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center in Jeanne's honor.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
