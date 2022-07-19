Jeanne Marie Pobanz
Memoriams

Jeanne Marie Pobanz of Cadillac passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Pleasant Lake Lodge AFC Home. She was 70.

Jeanne was born July 15, 1952 in Cadillac to Wilbur E. and Margaret S. (Cardinal) Heydenberk.

She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1970. In her younger years Jeanne loved to go horseback riding, sailing and ice skating on Lake Mitchell. She was out going and loving; her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Justin Pobanz (Rhonda); many grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother, Dick (Diana) Heydenberk; sister-in-law, Pamela Heydenberk; brother-in-law, Reagan (Patti) Nussle all of Cadillac, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Shawna Pobanz; a brother, William "Bill" Heydenberk and a sister, Martha Nussle.

A family gathering will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

