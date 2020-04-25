CADILLAC — Jeanne Viola Donahue, of Cadillac, passed away at Sunnyside Assisted Living on Monday, April 20, 2020 with family by her side. She was 89 years old.
Jeanne was born on March 28, 1931 in Detroit to parents Adam and Charlotte Grabowski. She grew up in the Detroit area and was a graduate of Cass Technical High School. On April 7, 1956 Jeanne married John Donahue in Detroit, MI. The couple spent over 59 years together until his time of passing in 2015.
Jeanne made her living working as an accountant for Michigan Mutual Liability Co., Detroit Edison Co. and University Hospital in Ann Arbor. After her husband retired, the couple relocated their family "up north" to Cadillac. Along with the move came a change in career, opening the Little Caesar's Pizza Parlor in Cadillac West, which she and her husband operated for 19 years. Eventually, the pizza place was renamed to Donahue’s Pizza Stop which remained a staple for local residents to enjoy. Her greatest enjoyment and proudest moments came alongside her husband, John watching their family grow as she became a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jeanne was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church for 48 years where she was a member of the Mary Magdalene Circle. She helped with the funeral lunch committee for over 30 years. She was also the lunch and playground supervisor for many years. Jeanne volunteered her time in many ways. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader, student mentor, Hospice of Wexford-Missaukee Organization Committee and Patient Care Volunteer, CareNet (now Life Resources) Treasurer and Monthly Mail Crew, and Old CASA Field Food Booth volunteer. Jeanne loved to crochet and work crossword puzzles. She was a voracious reader and merciless Scrabble master. She enjoyed skiing, canoeing and camping with her husband and family. She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and was able to fulfill a lifelong dream by touring Poland in 2005.
Jeanne is survived by a loving family son, Patrick Donahue of Goodlettsville, TN; son, Stephen (Sharon) Donahue of Cadillac; daughter, Susan (Eric) Baker of Cadillac; daughter, Nancy (David) Lambrix of Kalamazoo; and daughter, Joyce (Chad) Hofman, of Lowell; nine grandchildren, Brian (Melissa) Ransom, Jessica (Wes) Umlor, Isaac (fiance Caley Panton) Baker, Hannah Baker, Ethan Baker, Noah Lambrix, Delaney Lambrix, Jacob Hofman, Kaitlyn Hofman; three great-grandchildren, Braeden and Ansley Ransom, Abbierose Shilling; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents Charlotte and Adam; John's parents, Charlotte Ester and John Donahue Sr.; and siblings Edward Grabowski, Adele Grabowski Shamiyeh and Thaddeus Grabowski.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Life Resources of Northern Michigan, Oasis, Right to Life, or any other humanitarian cause.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.