HOWARD CITY — Jeannette Faye Prescott (Hose), age 58, of Howard City became an angel at 6:28 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gerry; children, Carlie and Tyler Blain, Christine and Eric Pierce, Courtney Todd, Casey and Baylee Prescott, and Collin and Tiffini Prescott; grandchildren, Haylee Prescott, Payton and Landen Blain, Addison, Cohen and Zohe Pierce, Hayden Todd, Raegin and Maksdon Prescott; mother, Carlie Collier; mother-in-law Betty Koehler; siblings, Larry and Cathy Hose, Leeann and Glenn Yamakawa, Pamela Hose, Patti Warner, Nancy Vokes, Sharon and Dan Rice, Jeanne Schneidt, Dan and Karen Jorgensen, Sherry Trafford; sisters-in-law, Kathy and Bill Michaluk, Diane and Greg Stolmar; and 24 nieces and nephews; her furry and loyal companions, Tater Tot and Spud. Jeannette was proceeded in death by her father, Russell Hose; sister, Marie Scholten; and father-in-law George Prescott.
Jeannette was free-spirited, and often referred to as a hippie soul. Her family, especially her grandkids were her greatest joy. In recent years she and Gerry enjoyed traveling, including frequent trips to the Sunshine State. Working at Goodwill Jeannette was known for her keen eye in finding unique treasures. To meet Jeannette was to love her, her passion for life made an everlasting mark. She will be missed dearly by anyone who knew her, leaving footprints on your soul.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside celebration of life will take place Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Reynolds Township Cemetery located on W. Almy Road in Howard City. Pastor Terri Cummins to officiate service. Luncheon to follow at the Prescott Home.
In keeping with Jeannette’s free-spirit, any and all hippie attire is welcomed. #PeaceLoveandPrescott
The family was served by Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City, MI heckmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
