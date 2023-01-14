Jeannette Proctor Knapp, age 70 passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home in Wellston, Michigan after a lengthy illness.
Jeannette Proctor Knapp was born on July 22, 1952 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Virginia Elaine (Pinyerd) Proctor and Reed Barton Proctor and graduated from Big Rapids High School with the class of 1970.
A veteran of the United States Army, Jeannette held the rank of Specialist 4 and served as an Intelligence Analyst stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. She was honorably discharged in March, 1979.
Jeannette was a talented graphics artist and designer and was employed with various printing companies and newspapers throughout her career, including the Pioneer Group and the Cadillac Evening News. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending live music and theater events, and spending time outdoors camping and hiking. Her hobbies included watercolor, drawing, and photography. In retirement, she continued her education completing an Associate of Applied Business degree in Graphics Design at Lakeland Community College.
Jeannette will be greatly missed by her husband Bill Knapp and their children: Jonathan (Angela) King, Jason (Lynnette) Knapp, Eric (Brittany) Knapp, Zachery (Bettie) Knapp, Emily Knapp, and Olivia Knapp and their families. She is also survived by her mother, Elaine Proctor and her brothers and sisters: Reed (Sylvia) Proctor, Annette Proctor, Nate (Hope) Proctor, and Patty (LeRoy) Moyer and their families. She was preceded in death by her father Reed Proctor.
A gathering to celebrate Jeannette's life will be held later this spring.
Please visit Jeannette’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Jeannette with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.