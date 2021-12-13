Jeffery Allen Roney, of Mesick, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He was 59.
Jeff was born on January 12, 1962 in Lapeer, Michigan to Larry Roney and Shirley Smith. He spent his career working at AAR for 33 years. Jeff loved his family very much and was most fond of his grandchildren, all five of them. In his spare time, he could often be found outside hunting or fishing.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Wendy Roney; children, Amanda Fox, Connie Sigourney (Richard Irish) and Erica Fox (Jeff Fredrick); grandchildren, Makayla Roney, Autumn Roney, Kaleb Sigourney, Morgan Haynes, Maggie Fredrick; great-grandchildren, Layla McKenzie, Harrison, Terry and Liam Young; his mother, Shirley Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; lots of special friends; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Smith Sr. ; and a brother, Jerry Smith Jr., who he was very close with.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. A luncheon will follow at Burke's Waterfront Restaurant in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Roney Family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
