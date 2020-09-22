Jeffery C. "Gramps" Priestley Marion - Jeffery C. "Gramps" Priestley age 62 of Marion passed away on September 18, 2020, at his home following a cardiac event. He was born on July 20, 1958 in Caro, to Charles W. and Barbara J. (Miller) Priestley. Jeff had worked as a farm hand for over 40 years for L.D. Hesselink and the Veddler Dairy Farm. He was an avid motorcycle rider and had gone out to Sturgis this year and Harley motorcycles were his bike of choice. He enjoyed being with family and friends and loved to socialize.
He is survived by his significant other, Pamela Peters of Marion, two daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Luhrs of McBain and Allison Smith of Marion. His grandchildren are Zoe, Alexis, Logan, Adalyn, Jeremiah, Kylie and Merc. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Ellen Priestley of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis Priestley.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family. COVID 19 mandates will be in place. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.