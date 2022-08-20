Jeffery Lee Carpenter of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, August 19, 2022 at his home. He was 53. Jeff was born on December 20, 1968 in Cadillac to John O. & Nancy Jean (Roth) Carpenter, II and they preceded him in death.

Jeff has lived in the Cadillac area all his life and attended Cadillac Schools. He had been employed at Save A Lot and Midget Market as well as doing Lawn Maintenance and snow removal for many area customers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and picking mushrooms.

Survivors include a step-daughter, Bobbie Sue Basina of Cadillac; sisters: Joani (Ray) Carpenter-Mohlar and Julie (Joe) Theobald all of Cadillac; sisters-in-law: Michele Carpenter of Ohio and Kathy Carpenter of Cadillac; Nieces & Nephews: Sarah, Rachel, John IV, Patrick, Matthew, Star, Sunshine, Katherine, Joseph and Jilleanna; great nephews: Maxwell & Lincoln; Jeff's best friend, Roger Grames. In addition to his parents Jeff was preceded in death by 2 brothers: John Carpenter, III and Jerry Carpenter and a niece, Jesa Simons.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"