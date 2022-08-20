Jeffery Lee Carpenter of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, August 19, 2022 at his home. He was 53. Jeff was born on December 20, 1968 in Cadillac to John O. & Nancy Jean (Roth) Carpenter, II and they preceded him in death.
Jeff has lived in the Cadillac area all his life and attended Cadillac Schools. He had been employed at Save A Lot and Midget Market as well as doing Lawn Maintenance and snow removal for many area customers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and picking mushrooms.
Survivors include a step-daughter, Bobbie Sue Basina of Cadillac; sisters: Joani (Ray) Carpenter-Mohlar and Julie (Joe) Theobald all of Cadillac; sisters-in-law: Michele Carpenter of Ohio and Kathy Carpenter of Cadillac; Nieces & Nephews: Sarah, Rachel, John IV, Patrick, Matthew, Star, Sunshine, Katherine, Joseph and Jilleanna; great nephews: Maxwell & Lincoln; Jeff's best friend, Roger Grames. In addition to his parents Jeff was preceded in death by 2 brothers: John Carpenter, III and Jerry Carpenter and a niece, Jesa Simons.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
