Jeffrey A. Baldwin

EVART — Jeffrey A. Baldwin, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Osceola County’s Hartwick Township near Evart on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Jeff was born April 28, 1961 in Reed City to Hubert Harley Baldwin and Sharon Kay Hunt.

Jeff was a lifelong Evart area resident and was a 1979 graduate of Evart High School. He worked as a Production Supervisor for Leprino Foods in Remus and partnered in running the family farm. Jeff was a voracious reader, loved spending time on the farm, riding his horses, target shooting, hunting, and being outdoors with nature.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Norma Baldwin of Evart, his life partner, Rana Worden of Evart, his brothers, Lane Laughlin of Evart, Bruce Ferguson of DeWitt, his sisters, Amy Harvey of Evart, Loretta Berthume of Evart, Lisa (Mark) Ryan of Evart, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert H. Baldwin.

A Celebration of Life honoring Jeffrey Alan Baldwin will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Jean Smith officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Mr. Baldwin will be interred at a later date in Cherry Valley Cemetery, Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.