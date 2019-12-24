EVART — Jeffrey A. Baldwin, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Osceola County’s Hartwick Township near Evart on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Jeff was born April 28, 1961 in Reed City to Hubert Harley Baldwin and Sharon Kay Hunt.
Jeff was a lifelong Evart area resident and was a 1979 graduate of Evart High School. He worked as a Production Supervisor for Leprino Foods in Remus and partnered in running the family farm. Jeff was a voracious reader, loved spending time on the farm, riding his horses, target shooting, hunting, and being outdoors with nature.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Norma Baldwin of Evart, his life partner, Rana Worden of Evart, his brothers, Lane Laughlin of Evart, Bruce Ferguson of DeWitt, his sisters, Amy Harvey of Evart, Loretta Berthume of Evart, Lisa (Mark) Ryan of Evart, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert H. Baldwin.
A Celebration of Life honoring Jeffrey Alan Baldwin will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Pastor Jean Smith officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Mr. Baldwin will be interred at a later date in Cherry Valley Cemetery, Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan.
