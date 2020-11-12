Jeffrey Allen Draper
Jeffrey Allen Draper, 62 years old from Kalkaska, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Jeff was born to Philip and Rose Marie Draper on October 11, 1958 in Manistee. Jeff grew up in Mesick and attended Mesick Area Schools. He also attended the Cadillac Career Tech Center.

Jeff joined the U.S. Navy in 1978 where he served for eight years. He married Rhonda Sands on August 20, 2005. She survives him.

He is also survived by his daughter Jennifer; son Justin; step-daughter Jeanette; siblings Michael, Cathryn, Timothy and Caren; his parents; and six grandchildren.

Preceding Jeff in death were two sisters, Sandra and Cyndi; step-son Dennis; and his grandparents Ray and Jessie (Townsend) Draper and John and Audrey (Vos) Kelly.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 8.

Jeff was very much loved and cared about by his family and friends and will be terribly missed.

He will be buried at sea by the US Navy per his wishes.

