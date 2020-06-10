MESICK — Jeffrey Curtis Overla of Mesick passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home. He was 58. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements were made by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
