Jeffrey Earl Potter of Hoxeyville passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 57. Jeff was born on February 1, 1965 in Manistee, Michigan to Earl R. and Betty Jo (Dildine) Potter.
Jeff lived in Tustin and Hoxeyville most of his life. He loved to tinker with things, spend time with his family and being outside.
Survivors include his father, Earl Potter of Hoxeyville; his siblings: Norma Exler of Cadillac, Bryan Potter of Troutdale, Oregon, Tammy Hoag, Tracy (Jeff) Powers, Callie Potter all of Cadillac, Rod (Beth) Potter of Harrietta, Jerry Potter of Hoxeyville, and Toby Potter of Leroy; brother-in-law Robert Spencer of Cadillac, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Potter and a sister, Deb Spencer.
There will be a memorial gathering at Rod Potter's (9947 West 30 Rd., Harrietta, MI) at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 18, 2022. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
