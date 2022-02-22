Jeffrey James Thompson, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 38.

Jeffrey was born on November 13, 1983, in Cadillac, Michigan to Robert "Bob" and Jenny (Schneider) Thompson. He proudly attended school at the Wexford- Missaukee ISD for 26 years. Jeffrey was actively involved in the Special Olympics, where he played softball and bowling. He loved spending time outside swinging on his wooden swing. In his spare time, he enjoyed rocking in his chair and listening to music. Jeffrey cherished the time spent with his family and he was such a blessing to everyone he met.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving parents, Bob and Jenny Thompson of Cadillac; brothers, Ryan Thompson of Cadillac and Steve Thompson of Cadillac; sister, Ashley (Ben) Simons of Cadillac; grandmother, Hertha Thompson of Merritt; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Thompson Sr. and maternal grandparents, Neil and Irene Schneider.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. with visitation held beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Thompson Family.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

