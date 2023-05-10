Jeffrey Leonard Hill, age 64 of Chase, MI, passed away peacefully at his home on May 6, 2023, losing a 20 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
He was born April 7, 1959 in Mt. Clemens, MI to Leonard and Jeanette (Walker) Hill. An avid outdoorsman and conservationist, Jeff later moved to Chase where he worked at various sports shops and later as a transporter and youth counselor at Eagle Village.
He is survived by his son Zach (Haley) and their daughter Alaina; his sisters Linda (Jeff) and Fonzie; his brother Thomas (Lois); nephews Daniel, Jason (Missy), and Justin; nieces Mindy and Kim. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Jeanette Hill; his brother Harold (Deborah); and his brother-in-law Mark.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at the Chase Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Gun Owners of America.
