Jeffrey Scott Kooiker, of Manton, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 63.
Jeff was born on May 21, 1960, in Grandville, Michigan to Alvin and Donna (Martinie) Kooiker. Jeff was a graduate of Grandville High School before venturing north to Copemish and eventually Manton. He was a self made Mr. Fix-it and was talented in just about all things mechanical or in the construction trade. He could often be found tinkering, fixing, or working on his next project. In earlier years, Jeff, enjoyed hunting and fishing but since his grandchildren came along he found the most enjoyment just in spending time with them.
Jeff is survived by his longtime partner and significant other, Doris Harrison of Manton; his five children, Tracie (Matt), Stacie, Kelsey (Rob), Tom (Alyssa), and Katie (Ryan); four additional kids, Douglas (Louise), Melissa (Chuck), Heather (Tristen), and Brent (Andrea); twenty one beloved grandchildren, with another expected very soon; his brother, Al and wife, Mel; and his sister, Roxy; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott; and sister, Bobbie.
Per his wishes cremation will take place and a memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from 3pm until 7pm at 408 W. Elm Street, in Manton, MI 49663. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
