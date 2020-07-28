EVART — Jennie Vee Russell, 90, of Evart, Michigan, died July 26, 2020, at Spectrum Health in Reed City, Michigan.
She was born on October 23, 1930 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of late William Franklin Rendleman Sr. and Beatrice Jennie Rendleman (Nee Winn). She was one of seven children, William Franklin Jr., Amos Jackson, Lloyd Eugene, Imogene Ruth (Rice), Gladys May, and Danny Lee.
Jennie married the late James Ortin Russell on October 25, 1947 in their hometown of Flint, Michigan. They moved to Evart, Michigan in 1964, and made their home in Sylvan Township. Jennie enjoyed baking, jigsaw puzzles, and laughing. She was a member of the Women of the Moose.
Jennie is survived by her son, Jack Russell of Evart, Michigan and daughter, Jill Russell (spouse Catherine Williams) of Mobile, Alabama; grandchildren, Sabrina Bressler (spouse Jeffrey) of Marion, Michigan (their daughter Samantha Jo); Wendie Russell of Evart, Michigan (her children Jeffrey, Joshua and Isabella); and Adriana Klinger of Washington, DC; sister, Imogene; brother, Danny; and great-great-grandchildren Violet, Koriand’r, and Elijah. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, William (Frank) and Amos (Jack), Lloyd; and sister, Gladys (died at six days old).
A private burial service was held on July 28, 2020, at the Sylvan Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Michigan, https://www.hom.org/donations/ or Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/gmc are appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.