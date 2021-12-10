Jennifer Ann Eaton of Manton passed away suddenly Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 45. Jennifer was born on October 10, 1976 in Cadillac.

Jennifer was the behind the scenes support for the business IMBIGR Handyman Service LLC with her husband, Demetrius. They worked together as a team in the business as well as in their marriage. Jennifer was a loving wife and a great mother and friend. She never turned down a late night shopping trip or coffee date with her best friend Janine. Jennifer was artistic and had a creative mind. She loved trains and her camaro.

She is survived by her husband, Demetrius; children: A.J. Pittman and Alisabeth Grage all of Manton; her mother, Susan Pittman of Jackson, Michigan; her father Albert (Joanne) Pittman of Florida and several siblings.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents, Claire and Ardetta Webber.

A graveside service will take place at Modersville Cemetery in Missaukee County. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

