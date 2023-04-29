Jennifer J. Tunney of Cadillac passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 51. She was born in Cadillac on July 26, 1971.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1989 and received her Bachelor's degree from Ferris State University in 2001. While in college Jennifer was employed at Hermann's European Café and after graduating she was employed as a Social Worker for North Central Community Mental Health.
As a child and young adult, Jennifer was affiliated with St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac. She enjoyed outdoor activities, camping, boating, swimming, music, and spending time with family and friends. She really loved animals.
Survivors include her twin daughters: Ollie Rae Tunney and Sophia Marie Tunney both of Cadillac; her dad and step mom, Terry (Carolyn) Tunney of Cadillac, her mother, Kathleen Tunney of Hesperia; her sister, Jonelle Tunney of Hesperia; Aunts: Kris (Dan) Dinius, Patrice (John) Riddell and Christine Tunney; cousins: Joe (Jessica) Dinius, Simon Tunney and Lylah Tunney; step-sisters: Rhonda (Jerry) Richardson and Stacey Berry (Patrick Proctor). Jennifer is also survived by many friends and her magnificent orange tabby cat, Butterscotch. Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents: Ray & Lillian Tunney and Joe & Mary Lou Miller.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac with Reverend Mother Radha Kaminski officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ferris State University Social Work Program in memory of Jennifer Tunney, at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/kAQ6Q?vid+y5qlw, or mail to the Social Work Program in memory of Jennifer Tunney, Ferris Foundation, 420 Oak Street, PRK 101, Big Rapids, MI 49307. Contributions can also be made to the family c/o Kathleen Tunney, P.O. Box 971, Cadillac, MI 49601, or to the MS Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
