Jennifer Ruth Clark passed from this life into God’s eternal peace on April 30, 2023, after an extended illness. Jennifer was born on June 3, 1969, to parents Carol Ann (Weeks) and Joseph Alton Clark. At a young age, Jennifer and her sister, Kim Clark, were taken in by the Lakin family. Growing up she lived in Grosse Pointe Woods and then Cadillac, Michigan. She also lived briefly in Indiana and graduated high school from Southern Wells High School.
Jennifer worked in various service sector jobs before her disabilities made her homebound. She believed in living life her way and by her rules; she was an advocate for animals and a defender of dogs of every breed.
Jennifer is the mother of Darian William Clark and Noah James Clark, both of whom survive her. Kim Clark, her sister, with whom Jennifer formed a household with her sons, and who was devoted in her love and care for Jennifer also survives her, as does a birth brother, Marty Clark, as well as members of the Lakin family.
A memorial service for Jennifer will be held on June 3, 2023 (her 54th birthday), at the Congregational Church of Cadillac (U.C.C.) at 11:00 a.m. The church is located at 200 Harris Street, Cadillac, MI. Following the service, beginning at about noon, a potluck meal celebrating Jennifer’s life will be held at the Clark family home.
