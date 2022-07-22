Jennifer Traub

Jennifer Lynn Traub, aged 56, passed away at home under the loving care of her family and Spectrum Health Hospice, on July 16, 2022.
She was born in St. Clair, Michigan on July 10, 1966, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Gombos) Mathewson.
Jennifer was an amazing, loving woman and friend. Jen could light up a room. Those around her knew her not only as the life of the party but "she was the party!" She worked at the Village Inn and would sing along to every song that she played. She absolutely loved her music and karaoke. Jen's faith was amazing. She loved her friends and family, and loved God; she was looking forward to seeing Joe again and to see all the beauty in Heaven, just as she took in all the beauty found on Earth. Jen made an impact on so many people's lives, and she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and anyone that knew her.
Surviving is her son, Trenton (Alysa) Traub; four grandchildren, Brighton, Grayson, Carson and Evelyn; brothers, Joseph, Christopher and Byron Mathewson; sisters, Mary Michelsen and Cathe Benz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Traub; her parents, Joe and Liz Mathewson; sister, Shelly Mathewson; and brother, Steve Mathewson.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Jen's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, (616) 452-3006.
