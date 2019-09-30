LUTHER — Jeremiah Skye Wilkins, age 30, passed away September 27, 2019.
He was born September 16, 1989 to Deborah (Valley) Custodio and Mark Wilkins, in Big Rapids, Michigan. Jeremiah was a spirited, kind, caring, intellectual soul known for his heart-felt hugs. His friends and family meant everything to him. He was very artistic and creative with his drawings and writings. He loved photography and enjoyed a variety of music. He was very passionate about cooking and loved nature. He was a very hard worker and always gave his best no matter what the job was. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His conversations were very heart-felt and sincere. To know him was to love him.
Jeremiah is survived by his daughter Mia Wilkins (mother Natalia Ayala) and son Zander Wilkins (girlfriend Sarah Bennett and her son Zaiden). He is also survived by his mother, Deborah (George) Custodio; his siblings: Sarah Shuck, Zachary Grabinski, Isaac (Victoria Hime) Wilkins, Jacob Wilkins, and Summer (Lou) Deline; his grandparents Kay and (late Bob) Stephenson, Dennis and Valerie Valley, and Arthur and Patsy Wilkins; aunts and uncles Todd (Deena) Wilkins, Michelle (Scott) Grimm, Ben Valley, and Travis Valley; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by a large extended family including his step mother Rose (Ron) Wetherell; siblings David Custodio, Renea (Clifford) Edwards, Holly Custodio (Chris Krolikowski), Monica Custodio (Dan King), Elizabeth Custodio, Clara Custodio, and Sheen and Allie Pink; aunts and uncles Sherry (Fred) Sheele, Debbie Mead (John Quigley), James (Stephanie) Riker, Scott Riker, Gypsie Pelton, and Eric (Jenny) Stephenson; grandmother Darlene Mongar; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeremiah was preceded in death by his father Mark Wilkins; and his aunt Robin Wilkins-Yazdani.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Luther Lions Club in Luther at noon with visitation being held from 10 a.m. to noon. He will be laid to rest following the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Luther. A luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Luther Lions Club to reminisce and celebrate Jeremiah’s life.
