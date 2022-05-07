Jerome D. "Jerry" Mascotti, age 84, passed away April 24, 2022.
He was married to Gladys Luikis on August 10, 1963. Jerome was a graduate of Northern Michigan University and taught high school more than 30 years. He coached tennis and earned his varsity letter in college.
He is survived by his wife Gladys; son Dr. David (Christine Orchosky) Mascotti; and granddaughter Kenzie Mascotti.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 16, 2022 at the St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church with Rev. Father Michael Hodges officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M..
