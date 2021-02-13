Jerome Gosla
Jerome "Jerry" or "Poppy" Gosla passed away peacefully, with his granddaughter and close family friend by his side on February 11, 2021.

He was born and raised in Monroe, Michigan, and moved up north to a small lake in Tustin with his wife, daughter and granddaughter in 1997.

He loved his friends, his family, "the cabin on the lake", U of M football, Jim Beam whiskey, and a good western novel.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his wife, Retta.

He is survived by his son Eric; daughter Kim; and granddaughter Ashley.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him. As Jerry liked to say, "that's all she wrote."

