CADILLAC — Jerome Lester Miron, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 79.
Jerome was born on April 11, 1941 to Lester and Eva (LaTendresse) Miron in Hamtramck, Michigan. He was a graduate of Baraga High School and later attended some courses at Michigan Tech. He answered the call of duty serving in the United States Army. Jerome spent his career working as a chemist for many years until his time of retirement. In 1972 he entered into marriage with the former Dorcas Lynn Smith in Southgate, Michigan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was gardening or going hunting and fishing. He loved watching and playing sports of all kinds. His family will remember him as being quite the story-teller. Jerome was very spiritual and God played an important role in his life.
Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dorcas "Lynn" Miron of Cadillac; children, Todd Devaney of Cadillac, Jill (Chris) Pratt of Houston, Texas, and David Miron of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Kelsey Devaney of Clawson, Katie Pratt of Houston, Texas and Isabelle Miron of Huntsville, Texas; siblings, Eve Greggerson, Stephen (Lorraine) Miron, Greg (Phyllis) Miron, Virginia Riley, Nick Miron and Christine (Gary) Uren; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Eva; two sisters, Lisa and Amy; and a brother, Henry.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
