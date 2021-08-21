Jerome "Jerry" William Holcomb of Cadillac passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home. He was 77.
Jerry was born January 27, 1944 in Saginaw to George William and Margaret (Carlson) Holcomb and they preceded him in death.
Jerry graduated from Saginaw High School and went on to Kemper Military Academy in Missouri. He then went into the United States Navy serving in the mid 1960's. He was employed at Lamar Pipe & Tile and Kohler Brothers in Saginaw before going out on his own and being self-employed for many years.
Jerry was a firearms enthusiast and enjoyed using them and learning about them. He was a member of the NRA, the Missaukee County Gun Club, the American Legion Post #94 of Cadillac and was a Life member of the AMVETS Post #110 if Cadillac.
Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and having cats as his pets. He also was an avid reader.
Jerry is survived by his sons: Gerald Jason (Emily) Holcomb of Saginaw, Michigan and Darold (LauraSue) Holcomb of St. Charles, Michigan; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Burial has taken place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Leroy with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.