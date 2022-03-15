Jerry C. Scholten of Cadillac passed away, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in his beloved home surrounded by family.
Jerry was born September 8, 1935 in Cadillac to Carl and Florence (Turnblom) Scholten. He was a lifelong resident of Cadillac, and was proud of his Swedish heritage as a second generation son of immigrants. Jerry attended the former Cass Elementary School, and graduated from Cadillac High School in 1953. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force and spent his time in Alaska and Texas. Jerry married the love of his life, Mary Devereaux in 1957 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Together they had four children: Thomas, John, Catherine and Peter.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Jerry attended Ferris State University, studying tool design and drafting. He was employed by MDOT, Northwood Manufacturing of Cadillac and for 31 years at Kysor of Cadillac in the shop and engineering department. He also worked as a Patent Drawing Artist which showcased his artistic ability. He retired from all manner of work at age 59. Jerry and Mary were then free to pursue the things they loved, included outdoor activities, travel and grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Florence Scholten; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Sam Ferrari; a son, Thomas Scholten; grandchild Chad Schappa and in-laws, Marvin and Helen Devereaux.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Scholten; children: Dr. John (Barb) Scholten of Petoskey, Catherine (Mark) Stilwell of Cadillac; Peter Scholten of Charlevoix; grandchildren: Dr. Courtney (Curtis) Phillips, Jonathon (Jess) Byrd, Daniel (Nick) Byrd, Carl (Kristen) Scholten, Dr. Hannah Scholten, Dr. Kellen Stilwell, Cody Stilwell, Kylee Scholten, Abbey Scholten, Megan Scholten, Claire Scholten; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and friends.
Jerry will be remembered in so many ways, but foremost was his love and dedication to his wife and family. He had a keen sense of humor, a kind heart and an ability to "lighten the load" of those around him. He loved his family above all things, and was quick to share his pride and affection toward them. Many wonderful moments were spent in his company, enjoying the delicious homemade soups and sandwiches he was known for. Jerry knew and loved all the best things in life including the beach, baseball, bike rides, good music and cold beer. One of Jerry's unique talents was bestowing his family and friends with unique nicknames, many of which continue to endure to this day. He had a deep and abiding love for his wife, and was truly the best dad and grandpa that anyone could ask for. We will miss him each and every day, but take consolation in all of our wonderful memories of him and the promise of seeing him again one day in Heaven.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 21, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Father Michael Janowksi as Celebrant and with military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Rhonda Fowler and their Hospice of Michigan family, especially Jen and April. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.