Jerry D. Ohlrich, 81, of Cadillac passed away, Monday morning, November 16, 2020 at his home.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on January 19, 1939, Jerry was the son of Henry and Freda (Lentz) Ohlrich and brother to Richard. He grew up in Allen Park, Michigan and was a graduate of Allen Park High School. After graduation he attended Central Michigan University and graduated in 1961. Jerry served in the United States Army from 1961-1963.
After his army service Jerry went to work for Security Bank and Trust Company. He retired from Security in 1995 after 32 years of service.
In 1964 Jerry married his sweetheart, Ruby L. Keathley, at Angelica Lutheran Church in Allen Park. Jerry and Ruby made their home in Woodhaven, Michigan raising their two sons, Richard and Michael. After retirement they first moved to Vassar, Michigan and later to Cadillac.
Jerry often said that the best years of his life were spent raising his boys. Later in life he enjoyed his six grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ruby; his children, Richard (Tricia) of Clarkston, Michael (Kristen) of Commerce Township; grandchildren: Austin, Hana, Alec, Nathaniel, Mitchell and Ava; sister-in-law, Julie Ohlrich of Gaylord; in-laws: Philip and Christine Keathley of Pikeville, Kentucky; numerous nieces, nephews and their spouses and children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
In keeping with Jerry's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
