Jerry Dean Austin Jr., age 48, of Winterfield Township, Marion, passed away at his home on April 24, 2022 from medical issues. He was born on January 12, 1974 in Cadillac to Jerry Dean Sr. and Anna (Schuster) Austin.
Jerry had driven truck over the road for over 20 years. He enjoyed sports events and watching mud bogs when he wasn't working. He had served in the US Army.
He is survived by his father, Jerry D. Austin Sr. of Cadillac and his mother Anna M. Austin also of Cadillac, siblings, Pam Austin of Burundi, Africa, Sandy Austin of Manton and Michael Austin of McBain and his special friend, Sara Adkin of Cadillac, a niece, Isabelle Austin of McBain and a nephew, Brock Austin of McBain. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also are surviving.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Ina Schuster and Russell and Dorothy Austin and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Selma Township Cemetery, Wexford County with visitation at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. Rev. Doug Smith will officiate at the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain
