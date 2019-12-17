EDMONTON, Ky. — Jerry Duane Sheler, 80, of Edmonton, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Centennial Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee.
Born October 24, 1939, he was a son of the late Carl Leonard and Ruby LeDeucer Sheler and the husband of Kathy Jo Sheler, who survives. He worked as a logger, was a Christian, and an Army veteran.
Survivors other than his wife include three sons, Jason Sheler of Lafayette, Colorado, Matthew (D Lynn) Sheler of Cadillac, Michigan, and Aaron Sheler of Cadillac, Michigan; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A service will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen.
McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.
