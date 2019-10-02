CADILLAC — Jerry Floyd Augustat Sr. of Cadillac passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was 76.
Jerry was born June 29, 1943 in Cadillac to Frederick and Florence Marie (Brehm) Augustat, and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Pine River High School and retired from Coca Cola Beverage Company after 40 years. Jerry was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac and also worked at church during his retirement. He loved his church and was active there in many ways. Jerry enjoyed yard work, riding his bike, walking his dog and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family and looked forward to the weekly Sunday dinners he organized with everyone.
He is survived by his children Jerry (Rachel) Augustat of Cadillac, Verna (Darin) Zuback of Lake City, Chad (Patti) Augustat, Toni Augustat (Aaron Watson), all of Cadillac; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Lois) Augustat of Florida, Herb (Connie) Augustat of Tustin, Walt (Lavonne) Augustat of Grand Rapids; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Clyde.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jimmy Augustat, and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Augustat.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Reverend Chad Zaucha officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services at church. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Jerry F. Augustat. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
