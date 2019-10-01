CADILLAC — Jerry Floyd Augustat Sr. of Cadillac passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was 76.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Reverend Chad Zaucha officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services at church. His final resting place will be Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Jerry F. Augustat.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Cadillac News. Arrangements are being made by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
