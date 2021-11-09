Jerry Hamming
Memoriams

Jerry Hamming October 29, 1934-November 3, 2021 Jerry Hamming—beloved husband, father, teacher, and church leader—passed away peacefully on November 3rd, 2021. He was 87. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Anna, sister Roma, brother Percy, and sister-in-law Kay. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia ("Ginny"); three children Courtney, Dana, and Jeanne; three grandchildren Mitchell and Jenna Hamming, and Zachary Callihan; and his brother Leon (Audrey) Hamming. Jerry was born in McBain, Michigan, the oldest child in a farming family. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Agriculture and Applied Science in 1957. In 1961, he took a long journey abroad, which would become a defining and nourishing experience for him. Upon his return, Jerry commenced a 30-year career as a dedicated educator and coach while continuing to give his time for eight years as a member of the National Guard. A stalwart Christian, Jerry served with gladness as a leader at Saint John Lutheran Church. In times of need he could be relied on to provide a dose of calm, a heartfelt prayer, and lovingly crafted words of wisdom and encouragement. During retirement Jerry could be found tinkering in his garage or making maple syrup with his friends. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports, having coffee with friends, reading, watching westerns, and making useful things with his hands. He will be remembered for his dry wit, kind spirit, and questionable fashion sense. In keeping with Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service is planned at Saint John Lutheran Church in Clare, Michigan for November 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm with visitation prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery in McBain, Michigan. Memorial contributions at suggested to the Charity of the Donor's Choice. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

Cadillac News

