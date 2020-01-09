HARRIETTA — Jerry Lee Smith Jr., age 53, passed away on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He went to go be with his dad that passed away on February 8, 2014.
He was born on August 9, 1966. Jerry’s parents were Jerry and Shirley Smith. He graduated from Mesick High School. He liked to listen to Solid Gold, ride trails and go camping, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Jerry III; his girlfriend, Alice Holmes; his mother, Shirley; his brother, Jeff and Wendy; his step-kids, nieces and nephews; his very special friend, Kevin Hunter; his step-grandchild; and lots of family and friends.
His memorial service will be January 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Harrietta Township Hall, with William “Bump‘ Peters officiating. Visitation is 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the hall. A luncheon will follow.
