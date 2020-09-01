MCBAIN — Jerry Lee Yonkman age 87 of McBain, passed away on August 29, 2020, at Autumnwood of McBain.
He was born on May 23, 1933 in McBain to JoHann “Joe‘ and Jeanette (Bronkema) Yonkman. He married Judith Sluiter on June 10, 1957 and they separated in 1967. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2003. He married Sharon Brigham on June 14, 1969 and they separated in 1990. He had worked at Cadillac Malleable Iron and had worked in welding fabricating. He was a big part of the construction of Bewer Saw Mill in Lake City. He retired in 2005. He enjoyed fishing, reading, westerns, country music, hunting and shooting pool. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Lee Yonkman of Texas, Brian Lee Yonkman, Dennis (Lori) Yonkman, Larry Yonkman, Brenda (Forrest) Parks all of McBain and Elizabeth Yonkman of Atlanta, Mi. There are nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also surviving. Jerry’s siblings are, James (Thelma) Yonkman of McBain, Mickey (Roger) Richards of McBain, Butch (Janet) Yonkman of Boon, Kath (Randy) Tacoma of Lake City, Rick (Deb) Yonkman of McBain and Curtis (Pat) Yonkman of Naples, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary Yonkman, granddaughter, Christine Marie Yonkman, siblings, Ronnie Yonkman, Judy Engler, Kenny Yonkman and Donna Yonkman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 8 at 11 a.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lucas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
