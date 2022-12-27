Jerry Martin Bigelow of Boon passed away, Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 81. Jerry was born July 2, 1941 in Minot, North Dakota to Howard & Erma (Fliginger) Bigelow.

Jerry joined the United States Army and served for over 4 years. After his service to our country Jerry worked for Ace Asphalt Company for many years. Jerry enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and collecting keys.

Survivors include his daughter, Kelli (Brian) Long of Cadillac; grandchildren: Ericka (Kris) Marcusse and Derek (Nicole) Long; great grandchildren: Ben, Brooklyn and Lauren Marcusse and Jaxson and Jozlyn Long.

In addition to his parents Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Martin David Bigelow in 2008.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and a private graveside services will be held in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

