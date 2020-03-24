SARASOTA — Jerry Michael Bonney of Sarasota, Florida passed away on March 22, 2020.
Jerry was born on February 7, 1939 in Reed City, MI. He was a loving husband to Sirlene Bonney, father to Kathy (Al) Pierce, Kristin (Scott) Hathaway, grandfather to Sara (Paul) Bihlmeyer, Ashley (Ray) Joline, Trevor Mitchell and Gavin Hathaway, great grandfather to Ian, Ali, Isabel and Ava. He is preceded in death by previous wife Beverly Bonney, parents Chester and Bessie Bonney and four brothers and sisters.
Jerry graduated from Marion High School in 1957 and went on to attend Cleary Business College in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He owned and operated Bonney Chevrolet, Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge from 1977 to 2001 when he retired. Jerry spent many years residing in Siesta Key, Florida after retirement. He enjoyed boating and entertaining family and friends. Jerry was well-loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
