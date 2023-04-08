Jerry Michael Feguer
Memoriams

Jerry Michael "Mike" Feguer of Cadillac passed away, April 5, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 59.

Mike was born March 18, 1964 in Lansing, Michigan to Gerald and Phyllis (Long) Feguer and they preceded him in death.

He earned his associate's degree from Baker College and worked as a car painter for many years in Cadillac. He worked Don's Adopt A Car, Godfrey Chevrolet and Dean's Body Shop in Cadillac. Mike enjoyed fishing and camping.

On July 3, 2015 he married Carrie Ann Gurley and she survives him along with children: Mike (Diane) Feguer, Dan Feguer and Krisite Feguer; grandchildren: Matthew and William Feguer, Reagan and Kennedy Feguer; siblings: Jean (Bob) Brittain, Sherry DeDear, Deborah (Scott) Baller and Becky (John) Stoddard; and many nieces and nephews; and step-children: Ashley Gunn, Anthony Gunn and Bradley Weatherell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita Feguer.

A celebration of life will be held 4PM Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 217 1/2 South Park Street, Cadillac, MI 49061. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

