Jerry Quibell, longtime resident of Marion and formerly of Pontiac, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his home. He was 59.
Jerry was born on August 28, 1962, in Pontiac to Donald and Donna (Johnson) Quibell. Jerry attended and graduated from Pontiac Northern, where he excelled in baseball and other sports. He began a career in construction downstate working with Barker Concrete, before eventually making his way north and making Highland Township his home. Jerry spent time helping out at the Horseshoe Bar in Marion on occasion and could often be found at many of the area's softball and golf outings.
Jerry enjoyed the outdoors and spent the last few years tending to the family property and helping his mother out around the house. He would be found tinkering in the garage or spending time with his best canine pal, "Buddy". He was a knowledgeable music fan that could trump most in music trivia and, Jerry, created many fond memories attending concerts with family and friends over the years. He will be deeply missed.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Donna Jean Quibell of Marion; his sister, Cheryl (Gordon) Kuehn of Cadillac; nieces and nephews, Brenna, Terra, Vincent (Christie), and Terrence; his uncle, Dean; aunt, Connie; numerous cousins, and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, an infant brother, Martin Allen Quibell, and his sister, Tracy Quibell.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
