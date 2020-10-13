Jerry W. Branch age 85 of Leroy, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 3, 1935 in Flint to Hillary and Malissia (Hopkins) Branch. He married Verna Heckathorn on May 28, 1959, at the Marion Methodist Church and she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2018.
He had worked in management and worked as an electrical engineer, and quality control. He had worked in St. Clair Shores, Riverside in Marion, and in Reed City. He later had his own machine shop. He enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, doing gun smith work, antique cars, and driving his wife around to yard sales. He served for the Osceola Council on Aging for 20 years. He had lived on Hogback Lake since 1970. He served in the US Airforce from September 24, 1953 to September 15, 1957.
He is survived by his children, Roxanne Morrison of McBain, Jefferey (Cindy) Branch of Leroy, Rozilyn Cool of Kalkaska, Joseph Branch of Cadillac and Racquel Bregg of Cadillac. His grandchildren are, Carolina Long, Ashley (Ted) Clark, Andrew Branch, Dillon Cool, Lane Cool, Alorrah Doty, Adrian Bregg, Jared Bregg, Ella Schroder, Emmet Schroder, Orin Bregg, Essian Bregg, Aras Bregg, Dustin Warner, Grayson and Mason, also 7 great grandchildren,Kaden, Olivia, Keira, Tessa, Asher, Amelia, and Della. He is also survived by his in-laws, Bonnie (Harold) Yarrington of Big Rapids, Keith Heckathorn of Marion, Kathy (Wilmar) Rice of Evart, and Mary Heckathorn of Cadillac.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father in-law and mother in-law, Howard and Mildred Heckathorn, son in-law, Gabriel Bregg, in-laws, James Heckathorn and Bonnie Heckathorn, niece, Kerri Rice and nephews, Harold Yarrington and James Yarrington.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14th, at 11:00 A.M. at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church. A luncheon will follow the service and burial will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery at Marion. Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's name to Munson Hospice of Cadillac.
A special thanks from Jerry's family to April Lloyd of Munson Hospice of Cadillac. One of Dad's last thoughts were that the world needed more people like April.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
