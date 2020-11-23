Jerry Stein, age 86, died suddenly at his home on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was having breakfast with his wife, of 61 years, Eva. Jerry was born on September 28, 1934 in the farmhouse on Orchard Hill, Evart, MI. He was born to Stanley and Lilah (Wilcox) Stein and was later joined by his sister, Shirley (Roland) Ream. He attended the Cherry Grove Country School, graduated from Evart High School in 1952, Spring Arbor Jr. College in 1954, Michigan State in 1956 with a Bachelor's degree, and then in 1960 with a Master's degree. Starting in May 1957, Jerry served in the Michigan National Guard for 6 years. On June 26, 1959, Jerry married Eva (Nicholson) at the Big Rapids Free Methodist Church. To that union was born: Jerilynn (Bruce) Rhodes, Julie (Loren) Cole, and Jeffrey (Kathy) Stein. They have 9 grandchildren: Daniel (Brianna) Rhodes, Rebecca (Jonathan) Blackburn, Joshua (Maggie) Rhodes, Lee (Kaitlynn) Cole, Paul (Alyssa) Cole, Molly (Bryce) Carter, Annie Cole, Nathan (Emily) Stein, Brooke (Matthew Humphrey) Montague; 7 great grandchildren, Wyatt, Olivia, Barrett, Michael, Makenzie, Camden and Adalie; and cared for 9 foster children. In the fall of 1956, Jerry started teaching Agriculture and Farm Shop at Three Oaks, Michigan. He taught 7th and 8th grade science, math and even a photography club. He sold Farm Bureau Insurance and World Book Encyclopedia. In 1978, he and his family moved back to the farmhouse where he was born, to help his parents. He worked for a short time at a car dealership, a saw mill, and then he settled at, Smith Lumber Company in Evart. He officially retired but continued working on screens and windows until the end of May of this year. He was an active member of the Three Oaks Free Methodist Church and since 1978, of the Evart Free Methodist Church. His church activities included teaching Sunday School; being a trustee on the church board; delegate to Annual and General Conference; driving the church van; helping with Higher Ground; serving on the Manton Christian Camp Board; and many other projects that needed to be done. He was an active citizen of his community having served on the Osceola Township Zoning Board, Osceola County Farm Bureau and Pine View Board of Directors. Jerry valued his tools and had just sorted his tools into many boxes to have ready for a job. His love for the Lord was played out in his devotion for his family, church and community. He enjoyed reading, working on his farm, journaling, preserving and passing along family history. He was preceded in death by his parents; Stanley and Lilah Stein and his in-laws; William and Evelyn (Warner) Nicholson. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Private family services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 11:00 with Pastor Mark Bullock officiating. Friends are welcome to visit one hour prior at the Evart Free Methodist Church. Jerry will be laid to rest, next to his parents, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart. Memorial donations can be directed to the Evart Free Methodist Church.

