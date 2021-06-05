Jerry H. Wilson, 82, of Reed City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1939 in Reed City, Michigan the son of Howard and Leona (Beilfuss) Wilson. He graduated from Reed City High School in 1958. Later that summer he entered the United States Navy. Jerry served his country in North Africa, Iceland and in Washington DC. He was honorably discharged in 1962. On July 12, 1970, he married Christie L. Gerred in Evart. Jerry Worked at Evart products for numerous years and retired from purchasing in 1988 Jerry liked fishing, watching football, enjoyed watching wildlife, and spoiled his pets every chance he got. He was a loyal friend and always looked forward to family activities. Jerry was a lifelong member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City. He was devout to the Lutheran faith and certain of God's promises. Jerry will be deeply missed by: his wife of 50 years, Christie; siblings, Mary (Tom) Cox of Olympia, WA, Carol (Roger) Kukas of Olympia,WA, Dean (Lisa) Morris of Salmon, ID and Beth (Chuck) Tyler of Hersey; three nephews, Mike (Sue) Wyman, Pat (Laura) Wyman and Scott (Cheryl) Witt; two nieces, Shawn (John Apple) Witt and Robin Keathley, sister-in-law, Penny (Dewayne) Ward of Barryton and many extended family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Irene (Carl) Wyman and Gordon Morris. Cremation has taken place through the care of Corey Funeral Home in Evart. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Until that time please take time to sign the guestbook online at coreyfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Jerry's name can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City or the Osceola County Animal Shelter.

