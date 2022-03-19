In the early morning of February 19, 2022, our Dad, Daddy, Husband, Papa and Great-Papa, Jerry Woodward graduated into the arms of Jesus with a smile on his face. He was home with Cadillac Hospice. He wanted nothing more than to be near his family as he transitioned into his new home with his very much loved, Jesus.
Born June 19, 1946, to Edward and Alberta (O'Toole) Woodward in Detroit, MI. He was the sixth child and the baby of the family (lovingly also known as "Jellybean"). He married his young love and stayed true, 55 years through nine pregnancies, 7 surviving children, 10 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. His 30-year automotive career saw him at Rawsonville Ford Assembly Plant, near Ypsilanti. He moved from his birthplace to Ypsilanti when he was a young father, staying there 20-plus years then moving to Manchester, MI then further north to his retirement home and (self-described) wild animal sanctuary in Manton.
Coming to faith as a young man brought him out of a life of rough living and rough thinking. After which, his lifelong ministry included his "catch-phrase" he became known for. "Don't Forget, Jesus Loves You". He also had a long-time church ministry, driving a church bus to his beloved Detroit each Sunday to bring many to learn about Jesus. He loved on those attenders as his own family and became dedicated to telling everyone about his Jesus. He later participated in other ministries such as jail chaplaincy, passing out tracts that taught of salvation through Jesus, elderly home visitation and about anything he could attend that talked of Jesus. The verse that he held dear and shared with anyone who'd listen, was found in John 14:6. It says, "I am the way, the truth and life, no one comes to the Father but by me".
Jerry could be found in his retirement years walking with his disabled son Joshua on his (self-described, NO HUNTING) animal sanctuary, feeding his many bird species, deer and about every other possible critter. He also loved his Coca-Cola and Ford memorabilia which fully decorates his "pool room" in the back of the barn. He also ministered out of this room, by hosting Bible studies and pool games and men's groups.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary. Seven children, Peggy (Dave), Lisa, Victoria (Dan), Jeri (Lee), Christina (Robert), Joshua & Jeremy. He is preceded in death by both parents, two brothers, two infant sons (Gerald Jr., & Edward), four grandsons and several other family members.
Jerry was widely known for talking about Jesus, reading his Bible, memorizing scripture, talking about scripture, integrating Jesus, scripture, Coca-Cola, driving Ford's, and of course his favorite '46 Ford tractor, "Maggie".
There is a Celebration of Life service planned for April 2, 2022, to be held at Rollins Church in Manton, 11 am.
Per his own request, in lieu of flowers, any contributions or gifts should be addressed to the Missions Community at either Rollins Church or Greenwood Bible Church, both of Manton, MI. Missions held a very special place in his heart.
Cremation services provided by, Cremation Services Only Marion, Michigan
