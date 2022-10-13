Jesse Lee Carlsen of Mesick passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. He was 36. Jesse was born on April 4, 1986 in Cadillac to Gilbert F. & Penny L. (Jergler) Carlsen.
He has lived all of his life in the Cadillac/Mesick area and graduated from Mesick High School. Jesse had been employed in the construction industry locally. He enjoyed the great outdoors of northern Michigan. Fishing and mushroom hunting in the spring, and deer hunting in the fall were his passions.
Survivors include his mother, Penny L. Carlsen of Mesick; his siblings: Jay Carlsen of Mesick, Jeremy (Kristy) Carlsen of Cadillac and Jennifer (Steve) Bayless of Port Huron; 7 nieces and nephews. Jesse was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Carlsen on December 18, 2021.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
